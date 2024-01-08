67th National School Games: Subpar conditions at rooms force teams to put up at hotels

Subpar conditions at accommodations for teams participating in the 67th National School Games have forced many players to put up at hotels. Subpar conditions at accommodations for teams participating in the 67th National School Games have forced many players to put up at hotels. (Manish/HT)

Players from the Indian Public Schools’ Conference have to shell out ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per head for their stay at a hotel near the Ludhiana railway station. A single room costs around ₹2,000 per day and the 30-player team is to participate in three events — football, judo and karate. With three players tucked into every room, the team occupies 12 rooms.

This is not the first time that the IPSC team is staying in a hotel during nationals. They always prefer their own lodging arrangements. “I have played nationals five times and this is the second time that I’m bringing my team. The School Games Federation of India (SGFI) always makes poor arrangements, so we ensure our players stay in better accommodation by making personal arrangements,” said the IPSC coach.

“Players need proper rest to recover, which is not possible at the accommodation given by the management. Players are made to sleep on the floor and washrooms are broken and unhygienic,” he added.

The International Schools Sports Organisation team is also staying at a hotel.

While the invitation from the SGFI specified three-star or equivalent lodging facilities for the players and the accompanying staff, the players have complained of subpar conditions with beds in rat-infested classrooms, dirty sheets, and bathrooms without doors.

Players question timing of tournament

In view of the prevailing cold conditions in the region, players from south Indian teams said the timings should have been selected keeping in view the players’ convenience.

“These players are used to 25-30 degrees Celsius, how can you put them in 6 degrees Celsius and expect them to perform their best?” asked IPSC coach Khafique Khan.

“They are facing problems like muscle pulls and cramps,” he added.

Tamil Nadu coach RN Sethumanimara said, “This is the first time all of my players are experiencing winters, it is very hard for them to put in their best effort in this temperature.”

Players from Kerala team also complained about the same. “Climate impacted our performance,” said their coach.

Board exams just a month away

Besides the weather, it was also the academic concerns bothering the players. Most of the players are in classes 11 and 12. Their board exams are just a month away, and many feel games will affect their exam preparations.

“Many of the players who were initially selected didn’t turn up for the tournament as their parents felt it would have an adverse impact on their academic performance.”

A Punjab teacher, who was on official duty at the matches, said, “The last 10 days of December and the first two weeks of January is the only time of the year when winter peaks in the region, people desist from outdoor activities these days as it can affect health.”

The SGFI could not be approached for a comment on why this time of year was selected for the tournament.