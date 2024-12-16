Menu Explore
68th National School Games: Chandigarh’s Gurseerat wins silver in under-17 boxing

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 16, 2024 09:16 AM IST

Budding pugilist Gurseerat Kaur won silver medal during the 68th national school games boxing championship 2024-25 in the Under-17 girls’ category, representing Chandigarh

Budding pugilist Gurseerat Kaur won silver medal during the 68th national school games boxing championship 2024-25 in the Under-17 girls’ category, representing Chandigarh. She is a student of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Senior secondary school, Sector 35, and is trained by coach Bhagwant Singh and coach Jai Hind. Daughter of a security officer and a teacher, the 14-year-old, a Class 9 student hopes to do well at junior level for the city and then prepare for senior level in the coming years.

Gurseerat Kaur (HT Photo)
Gurseerat Kaur (HT Photo)

Follow Us On