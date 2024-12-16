68th National School Games: Chandigarh’s Gurseerat wins silver in under-17 boxing

Budding pugilist Gurseerat Kaur won silver medal during the 68th national school games boxing championship 2024-25 in the Under-17 girls’ category, representing Chandigarh. She is a student of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Senior secondary school, Sector 35, and is trained by coach Bhagwant Singh and coach Jai Hind. Daughter of a security officer and a teacher, the 14-year-old, a Class 9 student hopes to do well at junior level for the city and then prepare for senior level in the coming years.

Gurseerat Kaur (HT Photo)