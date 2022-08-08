₹6-lakh drug money recovered from Faridkot assistant jail suptd’s house
Faridkot : Police on Sunday recovered ₹6 lakh drug money at the instance of assistant superintendent of Faridkot Modern Jail, who was arrested with heroin on the jail premises on Saturday.
On Saturday, Binny Taank, assistant superintendent of the jail, was caught with eight packets, containing 78gm of heroin, hidden amid papers in a file in his hand. He also allegedly manhandled the wardens, who caught him and attempted to flee but was apprehended. A new mobile phone was also recovered from his possession.
Taank was produced in the court of duty magistrate on Sunday and was sent to two-day police custody.
Following the interrogation of Taank, police also nominated one Sooraj of Ferozepur city as accused under the NDPS Act.
Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajpal Singh said that during interrogation, Taank confessed that the money he received to supply mobile phone to a jail inmate was in his car parked outside the jail. “We recovered ₹69,550 in cash and three mobile phones from his car. Later, on the bases of his confession ₹6 lakh of drug money was recovered from his residence at Gidderbaha in Muktsar district. Further interrogation is on to identify other persons involved in the illegal activity,” he added.
Did not release list of ‘illegal colonisers’ in Ayodhya: ADA
The two-page list, purportedly carrying the signature of ADA lekhpal Ajay Bharti, mentions 40 areas in Ayodhya where illegal colonies have allegedly mushroomed. Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, former Milkipur MLA Gorakhnath Baba and city mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay are among those named.
MLA Raja Bhaiya’s father to now remain under house arrest till Aug 9
Duration of house arrest of Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiyya's father Uday Pratap Singh has been extended till the night of August 9—the 10th day of Moharram. Uday Pratap Singh, who was protesting at Kunda tehsil office in Pratapgarh against a temporary gate put up in the area by Muslims during Moharram, was put under house arrest by the district administration on August 5 till 5pm on August 7 at first.
SpiceJet flight: DGCA probe on after fliers walk on tarmac
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is looking into a Saturday night incident at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International, where passengers who landed from Hyderabad on a SpiceJet flight walked on the tarmac towards the terminal, in the absence of an aircraft bus. The incident took place after 11.30pm, soon after SpiceJet's SG 8108 landed at the Delhi airport from Hyderabad.
BSP to launch ‘Mission Migrants’ in Delhi to extend reach, regain lost ground
Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party has decided to launch 'Mission Migrants' to spread its base in Delhi. A meeting of BSP leaders and office-bearers of Delhi unit was held under the chairmanship of party chief Mayawati at the party's central office on Gurdwara Rakabganj Road in Delhi on Sunday. Reports of atrocities on migrants often surfaced, she said. A large number of migrants had to walk long distances to reach home.
PU syndicate to take up agenda of adoption, abortion and miscarriage leaves for women daily-wage staffers on August 13
The Panjab University syndicate in its meeting on August 13 will take up the agenda of granting miscarriage, abortion and adoption leaves to teaching and non-teaching women employees working on temporary, contractual and daily-wage basis. PU's daily wage employees are entitled to maternity leave as per the syndicate's decision in 2017, but there are no provisions in place for adoption leaves, which can be availed by regular and permanent staffers only.
