6-lakh drug money recovered from Faridkot assistant jail suptd’s house

Faridkot : Police on Sunday recovered ₹6 lakh drug money at the instance of assistant superintendent of Faridkot Modern Jail, who was arrested with heroin on the jail premises on Saturday.

On Saturday, Binny Taank, assistant superintendent of the jail, was caught with eight packets, containing 78gm of heroin, hidden amid papers in a file in his hand. He also allegedly manhandled the wardens, who caught him and attempted to flee but was apprehended. A new mobile phone was also recovered from his possession.

Taank was produced in the court of duty magistrate on Sunday and was sent to two-day police custody.

Following the interrogation of Taank, police also nominated one Sooraj of Ferozepur city as accused under the NDPS Act.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajpal Singh said that during interrogation, Taank confessed that the money he received to supply mobile phone to a jail inmate was in his car parked outside the jail. “We recovered ₹69,550 in cash and three mobile phones from his car. Later, on the bases of his confession ₹6 lakh of drug money was recovered from his residence at Gidderbaha in Muktsar district. Further interrogation is on to identify other persons involved in the illegal activity,” he added.