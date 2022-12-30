7 Chandigarh road stretches to become ‘no-vehicle zones’ on night of Dec 31

Expecting New Year revellers to paint the city red on December 31, the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday declared seven road stretches as ‘no-vehicle zones’ between 10 pm to 2 am.

The restricted stretches are the inner market roads in Sectors 7, 8,and 9, from Small Chowk till the end of the Sector 10 market, inner roads in Sector 17; the stretch near the Government Museum and Art Gallery in Sector 10, and from the Aroma Light Point to Small Chowk near the Sector 22 dispensary. Only motorists whose residences are along these stretches will be allowed to enter the area after they furnish a valid identity card and residence proof.

Only one-way traffic will be allowed around Nexus Elante Mall in Industrial Area Phase . In an advisory, the traffic police have asked residents to park their vehicles at designated parking lots instead of footpaths and cycle tracks along main roads. They also warned people against drinking in public places, hooliganism, and causing noise pollution. The cops said that traffic violators’ licences could be suspended.

Cops dust off breath analysers, 200 tipsy drivers challaned this month

With city residents attending parties in the run up to the New Year, cops have dusted off their breath analysers and have intensified their drive against drunk driving. At least four checkpoints are being set up across the city on a daily basis. The drive against drunk drivers, which had been discontinued in March 2020 in the wake of the Covid pandemic, was resumed in the second week of December. On December 28, 18 motorists were booked for drunk driving, while four vehicles were impounded.

1,500 cops to be deployed in Mohali on New Year’s eve

Around 1,500 cops will be deployed across Mohali and check-posts will be set up near popular bars, restaurants, and in strategic areas, including entry and exit points to the city, on New Year’s eve. Additional director general of police (ADGP, law and order) has directed senior police officers – superintendents of police (SPs), deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and station house officers (SHOs) to carry out checking at bars and discos in Mohali.

With the state on high alert after the Tarn Taran RPG attack case, as many as 18 police control room units will be deputed in the city and 10 in rural areas.