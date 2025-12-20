7 flights cancelled at Srinagar airport

Seven flights were cancelled at Srinagar International airport owing to bad weather at Delhi Airport and operational issues, officials said. Seven flights were cancelled at Srinagar International airport owing to bad weather at Delhi Airport and operational issues, officials said. ((Shutterstock Image) File Photo)

They said that the weather was good enough at Srinagar Airport to operate the flights but there were issues at Delhi airport.

“Due to bad weather at Delhi, Air India has announced two cancellations, and Spicejet has one from Delhi with the result their departures from Srinagar were also cancelled by the airlines,” said an official of the airport in the morning.

Later, Srinagar Airport in an update on X said that there were seven cancellations, including three IndiGo flights.

The Airport shared an update from the Airport Authority of India that said that in view of prevailing fog conditions across parts of Northern India, airport operations may experience delays or disruptions.

“Passengers are advised to stay in contact with their respective airlines for real-time updates. Refer only to official channels for accurate information and allow extra time for travel and airport processes,” it said.

Passenger facilitation teams were deployed at various airports to assist and support travellers, it said.

Snowfall expected tonight

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that the weather would be cloudy on Saturday with possibility of light to moderate snow over higher reaches and light to moderate rain at many places (plains) of J&K on late night and Sunday.

“Few higher reaches of Kupwara, Bandipora & Ganderbal may receive moderate to heavy snowfall particularly on Dec 21. Travellers are advised to plan accordingly,” MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad.

He said that December 22 would also be generally cloudy with light rain/snow at scattered places.

“ There is also a possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches of December 30 and 31,” he said.