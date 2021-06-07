7 held for illegal mining, theft in Amritsar village; 5 tipper trucks, JCB impounded

AMRITSAR

Seven persons have been arrested for illegally excavating soil from private and government land at Pandoori village, 15 km from the district headquarters.

The accused have been identified as Harpal Singh of Ekalgadda village, Balwinder Singh of Mundapind village, Manjinder Singh of Seikh village in Tarn Taran, and Baldev Singh of Warring village in Jalandhar. The identity of three others is yet to be ascertained, said police.

Police have also recovered five tipper trucks and a JCB (earthmoving machine) during a raid in the village. A case under various Sections of the Mining Act and Section 379 (theft) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the Chatiwind police station.

The raid was conducted on the basis of a complaint lodged by Gurmeet Singh, sub-divisional officer (SDO), river works and mining, Amritsar.

“The accused were found to be involved in digging up government and private land in the village outskirts,” said Chatiwind station house officer Manmeetpal Singh.