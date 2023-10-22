7 held for impersonating in HSSC Group D exam in Hisar

Seven persons were arrested for impersonating candidates during the Common Eligibility Test (CET) of Group D being conducted by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) in Hisar on Saturday. One of the accused being taken by the police from outside an exam centre in Hisar on Saturday. (HT Photo)

In the first case, accused Vikas Kumar of Rajli village in Hisar, who worked as a Class IV employee at the irrigation department in Narwana, Jind, appeared for the exam at SD Girls’ School in Hansi in place of candidate Pramod of Sanchal village, Fatehabad. While Vikas was arrested, the police are making efforts to arrest Pramod, who is on the run.

Both the accused were booked under Sections 419(punishment for cheating by impersonation), 420 ( cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the second case, accused Navdeep Singh of Butana village was arrested from E-5 School at Garhi in Hansi after he appeared in place of candidate Amardeep of Bhiwani.

In the third case, Sharda of Panihar village in Hisar was held for impersonating candidate Krishna of Shikarpur village in the exam.

In Hisar, the Adampur police have arrested Jind’s Danoda resident Hardeep Singh for appearing in place of Ajay Kumar, a resident of Samain village of Fatehabad at VM Vishwas School in Adampur.

In the fifth case, accused Vinod Kumar of Fatehabad’s Dult village was held as he was appearing for his friend Sachin of Jind’s Durjanpur village at Sri Krishna Parnami School in Hisar.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said Vinod was held after the National Testing Agency (NTA) officials told the exam duty officials to check the photo and signature of the accused.

“The accused were arrested and the original candidates will be held soon,” the spokesman added.

In the sixth case, Mahendergarh resident Anil was caught from RDM Saraswati Public School after he appeared for the exam in place of his brother Vikas.

In the seventh case, the police booked two men for impersonating and cheating during the exam. They were identified as Ashish Kumar and Sunil Kumar, both residents of Hisar district.

Sanjay Kumar, centre supervisor of NCC Senior Model School, Panjokhara, said during the morning shift, Ashish appeared for the exam in place of Sunil. A case was registered under Sections 419 and 420 of the IPC at Panjokhara police station. SHO Vikrant said Ashish was held on the spot and will be presented before a court on Sunday.

Father-daughter on way to exam centre killed in road mishap

A former sarpanch and his daughter were killed after their bike was hit by an unknown vehicle near Lohani village in Bhiwani on Saturday morning. The incident took place when 20-year-old Preeti, a resident of Asalwas village, was on her way to appear for the Class IV exam, along with her father Madan Lal, on a bike. Both were rushed to a hospital in Bhiwani, where doctors declared them dead.

