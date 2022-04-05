7 houseboats destroyed in fire at Srinagar’s Nigeen Lake
In a devastating fire, seven houseboats were damaged at Nigeen Lake. According to locals, the fire started from a houseboat at 2.26 am and within minutes spread to neighbouring houseboats. And when the fire tenders of the fire and emergency department reached the spot, the fire had almost left all the houseboats completely damaged. Tourists who were staying in some of the houseboats were rescued to safety. All the houseboats belong to the Badyari family.
Fire and emergency officials said that six fire tenders were involved in dousing the fire. “The estimate of loss and cause of the fire is being ascertained.”
The head of disaster management, Amir Ali said that five houseboats were completely damaged in the fire. “Five houseboats, (near Nigeen Club), were completely damaged in a massive fire in Nigeen Lake. Fire tenders were deployed to contain the fire.”
This is the second fire incident in the houseboats in the recent past, earlier three houseboats got completely damaged in the nearby Dal Lake. Locals alleged that there is no mechanism with the fire and emergency department to tackle these types of incidents, especially in the Dal and Nigeen lakes where hundreds of houseboats are anchored. “We don’t know how the fire started and within minutes engulfed all seven houseboats anchored near the Nigeen club. All attempts to control the fire proved futile,” said Shareefa Begum, whose family lost a houseboat in the fire. “We couldn’t save anything. For us, it’s a big tragedy as now tourists had started returning to our houseboats.”
Another houseboat owner said that some tourists were staying in these houseboats when the fire started but they were rescued timely by locals. “These houseboats belonged to six brothers of the Badyari family. Our loss is in crores.”
Nigeen Lake is located adjacent to Dal Lake and is frequented by foreign and local tourists due to its serene environs. Due to the pandemic, very few tourists visited the place in the last couple of years. However, in the past several months the tourist influx had increased in Kashmir and most of the houseboats were booked by domestic tourists.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
