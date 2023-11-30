7 Kashmir varsity students booked under UAPA: Hope cops show leniency to save their careers, say parents

Parents of the seven Kashmiri students booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act are hopeful that police will adopt lenient view to save the career of these students who hail from humble backgrounds.

On November 20, the Jammu and Kashmir Police booked seven students of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) allegedly celebrating India’s cricket World Cup loss and raising pro-Pakistan slogans during a confrontation with students from outside the Union Territory. All the booked students hail from Kashmir Valley.

“We condemn the incident and it shouldn’t have happened at all. What has happened is unfortunate and uncalled for,” said one of the parents who was speaking on behalf of families of the seven families. The families of the students had a meeting with police officers in Ganderbal.

The parents requested the police for adopting lenient view towards the students to save their careers. “We requested UT administration and police to adopt lenient view in the FIR registered against these students. We (families) met officers of Ganderbal police and told them that these are students got admission after qualifying NEET examinations. They come from humble backgrounds and now, their career is at stake. We are thankful to Ganderbal police for giving us positive response and they (police officers) have assured us help within the ambit of law to save career of these students,” the parent said.

Another parent, who was part of delegation that met police officials, said that they have appealed all the students in campus to focus on their studies and not disturb harmony on the campus. “We got very good response from police and are now hopeful the career of these students will be saved. And now onwards, they (students) will focus on their education.”

After cops faced flak from a section of politicians, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday defended booking the seven students, saying it had invoked a “softer provision” of the anti-terror law.

Mehbooba slams BJP

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its “oppressive tactics” in Kashmir, saying that they are a reflection of the party’s deep insecurities and its realisation of its failures in the region.

