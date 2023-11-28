7 Kashmiri students booked under UAPA: Mehbooba, Omar condemn police action

The resentment has escalated against police’s booking of seven Kashmiri students under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) with political leaders blaming government for putting unprecedented curbs on the freedom of expression.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said the move goes against the assurance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had announced in 2021 that it was time to end 'Dilli ki duri' as well as 'Dil ki duri' with Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI File Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on November 20 booked seven Kashmiri students of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) under the stringent Act for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during a confrontation with students from outside the union territory over the cricket World Cup final between India and Australia.

Former J&K chief minister and the PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti claimed that the government is normalising slapping of draconian laws in J&K. “Disconcerting & shocking that cheering for a winning team too has been criminalised in Kashmir. Normalising slapping of draconian laws like UAPA on journalists, activists and now students reveal the ruthless mindset of the establishment towards youngsters in J&K. Hearts and minds of people through barrel of a gun,” said Mehbooba Mufti and requested J&K lt governor, Manoj Sinha to look into this matter.

Mufti further said that even our Prime Ministers have been cheering for winning and opposite teams and our own teams. “Why is so much of fear and paranoia in Kashmir...Some students celebrated win of Australia, why is fear being created through the barrel of gun among young people.” She said that efforts should be made to win the hearts and minds of the people. “How many people will be put in jails. You need to win the hearts of the young people of the J&K who have faced high handedness.”

Flaying the police action, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said the move goes against the assurance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had announced in 2021 that it was time to end ‘Dilli ki duri’ as well as ‘Dil ki duri’ with Jammu and Kashmir.

“I don’t agree with what these students did. But having said that I also do not agree with the way the police have handled this case. This will not decrease ‘dil ki duri’ as envisaged by the Prime Minister,” Omar said, adding, police must remember their “softer version” would destroy the careers of the students.

CPI (Marxist) leader Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said laws meant for terrorism are being “misused”. “It is highly deplorable to invoke UAPA, an Act supposedly meant to combat terrorist activities, against students for the simple act of celebrating sports events. This not only reflects the recurring misuse of the Act but also signifies unprecedented curbs on expression. Sport should be viewed as a recreational activity and must not be politicised,” Tarigami said in a statement.

J&K Police, however, in a statement acknowledged the number of opinions and comments made on the “legal cognisance taken of the happenings surrounding anti-India sloganeering and intimidation of others who did not agree with them in a university after the conclusion of World Cup cricket match.”

Softer provision of UAPA invoked against students: J&K Police

After it faced flak from a section of politicians, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday defended booking seven university students under UAPA, saying it had invoked a “softer provision” of the anti-terror law.

“Two relevant aspects are brought to public knowledge. First: it is not merely about raising pro-Pakistan slogans. It is about the full context in which the sloganeering took place. These slogans, as has usually been the case with select few bullies, were aired to intimidate those who disagreed and also to identify and vilify those who choose to keep a distance. It is also about normalising an abnormal: that everyone hates India (as different from the government of the day and party in power) ‘openly’. This abnormal and false thing is practiced mostly on the back of separatist and terrorist networks. In other words, the aim is not airing personal preference of a particular sporting team. It is not about dissent or freedom of expression. It is about terrorising others who may be nourishing pro-India feelings or anti-Pakistan feelings or disagreeing. There were written complaints to evidence this,” the police statement said that was put on ‘X’ (formerly twitter.)

The police said the second aspect of the case is application of the right law. “Section 13 of UAPA is about inciting, advocating and encouraging separatist ideology. It is not about planning, aiding and executing actual terror acts. It classifies such actions as unlawful. In contrast to other provisions of the Act it is a softer provision of the Act. Hence as per the content of the complaints, FIR No. 317/2023 stands registered and section 13 UAPA invoked for inciting and abetting the unlawful activities. Section 505 and 506 IPC too has been invoked for ‘public mischief’ and ‘criminal intimidation’ respectively.”

The police clarified that the FIR is lodged on the basis of a written complaint received and relevant sections are invoked as per the contents of the complaint.

