7 months on, Akali leader Bikram Majithia to walk out of jail today

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a disproportionate assets case ending his seven-month incarceration. Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia (HT )

Majithia, who is a former Cabinet Minister and a three-time MLA, approached the top court challenging the dismissal of his regular bail plea by the Punjab & Haryana high court on December 4.

A bench of justices VIkram Nath and Sandeep Mehta passed the order on a plea moved by Majithia even as the state opposed such relief on the grounds that the investigation against entities linked to him is currently ongoing and the officers conducting the probe have allegedly been threatened for pursuing the probe.

The court considered the fact that Majithia is already out on bail in a 2021 case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act (he was released in 2022) and even an appeal against this order by the state was dismissed by the top court last year.

The court’s order added that the appellant has been in custody for the past seven months and a charge sheet has already been filed by the police. The allegations of disproportionate assets relate to the period of 2007-17 based on a first information report (FIR) filed in 2025.

“We are inclined to grant bail in the matter. It will be open for the prosecution to request the trial court to impose stringent conditions while ordering the grant of bail,” the order said.

Majithia is charged under sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was arrested in this case on June 25, 2025.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave appearing for the state informed the court that the probe involves allegations of disproportionate assets to the tune of about ₹790 crore. This has been disputed by Majithia. Dave further stated that there are allegations of narco terrorism that require to be probed. However, the bench clarified that the present case only involves disproportionate assets relating to charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Senior advocate S Muralidhar appearing for the senior SAD leader along with advocate Yoginder Handoo pointed out that in the NDPS case, even the Supreme Court has upheld Majithia’s bail and claimed the present proceedings arise purely out of political vendetta. He further stated that over 290 witnesses have been named in the case and there is no prospect of the trial ending soon.

In his petition Majithia claimed that the state did not supply him with written grounds of arrest, that the investigation against him in the case is over, and that other co-accused have been granted bail. Moreover, the financial transactions alleged in the FIR pertain to the period 2007-17 where there is no scope of tampering with any evidence.

“The petitioner’s prolonged detention, the political context, the malafide registration of a second FIR on identical facts, the flawed computation of disproportionate assets, the completed investigation, and the absence of any risk of flight or tampering, all necessitate interference by this court,” Majithia said in his petition.

Dave who represented the state said that the investigating officers are being openly threatened as Majithia’s brother-in-law is the former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. The court said, “Have you taken action in this regard? Have you sought cancellation of bail on this ground? ” to which Dave said that the matter has been pointed out to the trial court.

Bail does not mean acquittal:Cheema

Chandigarh: Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday stated that the granting of bail does not amount to acquittal. He claimed that there is strong evidence against Majithia, which will be presented before the court.