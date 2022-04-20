7 of migrant family charred to death as hut catches fire in Punjab’s Ludhiana
Seven members of a family, including five children, were burnt alive in a fire that broke out in their hut in Ludhiana on Wednesday morning, police said.
Assistant commissioner of police (East), Ludhiana, Surinder Singh, said they were migrant labourers and were asleep in their hut near the municipal garbage dump yard on Tibba Road here.
Tibba police station house officer Ranbir Singh identified the victims as a couple and their five children, including four daughters.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Karnataka CM Bommai embarks on 3-day districts tour
During the visit, the CM will take stock of the development works and also expedite the ongoing projects in the districts. Bhartiya Janata Party has set up three teams that will tour the state and hold conventions of district-level, booth-level party workers to assess the ground situation besides gathering feedback on the central and state government's schemes.
Uber gets more expensive in Bengaluru, fare raised by 10%
Uber confirmed that it had raised its fares in Bengaluru amid complaints by various customers about higher fares. Uber said it had raised its by fare by 10%. While Ola hasn't made a statement, sources told a leading daily that they are going to follow suit. The diesel price in Bengaluru today is ₹94.78 per litre while the petrol price is ₹111.09 per litre. Meanwhile, CNG is ₹75 per kg.
Bengaluru records wettest April in seven years
Bengaluru city has turned around from getting sizzling heats to getting flooded roads and houses in less than a week. The Karnataka capital has touched a new milestone this month, with the Bengaluru Weather Twitter handle tweeting that, “#Bengaluru city #imd observatory has received a total rainfall of 134 mm this month making it the wettest April in 7 years! The average rainfall for April is just 41.5 mm.”
BJP team likely to submit report on alleged gang-rape after Bengal visit
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party's fact-finding team, which visited West Bengal's Nadia to look into the alleged rape of a girl who died a day after she was allegedly sexually assaulted, is likely to submit a report to the party chief JP Nadda on Wednesday. The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the case on the Calcutta high court's orders. The CBI has arrested a third accused in the case.
‘Varied percentages of disability’: HC denies relief to hearing-impaired student
The Bombay high court on Tuesday refused to grant relief to a hearing-impaired medical aspirant who was declared ineligible on the grounds that the disability certificate submitted by Malik was not reliable. Thane resident Farhan Rafiullah Malik moved the high court questioning the February 16 order of the competent authority declaring him ineligible for round 1 of the common admission process for admission to the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course.
