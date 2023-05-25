Ludhiana: Man held for murdering business partner over monetary dispute

Four months after a 70-year-old city resident went missing, police have now initiated murder investigation into the case. The same comes after the arrest of the man’s business partner, who confessed to the murder, and his aide. During investigation, police arrested Gurinder Singh and his employee Gurmeet Singh for murdering Gurcharan Singh over a monetary dispute. (iStock)

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurinder Singh of Jalvana, Malerkotla, and his employee Gurmeet Singh.

Probe officials recovered the victim, Gurcharan Singh’s, motorcycle from the Kaind Canal Bridge following information provided by the accused. His body, however, is yet to be recovered.

Police have also impounded a black Maruti Suzuki Alto Car allegedly used to transport the deceased’s body to the Bhakra Dam before being dumped into the water.

Sharing further details, commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff had been investigating the matter for the past three months and suspected that the deceased’s partner Gurinder had something to do with his disappearance.

On Wednesday, police arrested him and his employee.

The commissioner of police stated the deceased’s son, Bhupinder Singh of Racheen, Dehlon, had filed a missing person’s complaint back in February.

He had told police that his father, who ran a pig farm in partnership with Gurinder, had left for work on January 23 only to not return home. His phone had remained switched off since.

“Bhupinder Singh had suspected that someone had kept his father in confinement. Police had at the time registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code and initiated an investigation. Later, on February 26, the investigation of the matter was shifted to CIA staff-1,” the commissioner of police said.

During investigation, police arrested Gurinder Singh and his employee Gurmeet Singh for murdering Gurcharan Singh over a monetary dispute.

“The accused had bludgeoned him to death on January 23 with a blunt weapon. They kept the body at the farm for a day. Later, they dumped it into the Bhakra Canal. They also dumped his motorcycle in a canal near Kaind Canal bridge,” he added.

Further, the commissioner of police said police have added sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 342 of the IPC to the FIR. Attempts to fish out the deceased’s body are underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON