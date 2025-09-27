70-year-old Pinjore man who killed two stepdaughters to spend life in jail

A 70-year-old man who stabbed his two stepdaughters to death in Pinjore in May 2019 has been awarded life imprisonment by a local court. The man, originally from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, was residing in a Pinjore village at the time of the crime in May 2019. (Getty Images/Purestock)

The court of additional sessions judge Bikramjit Arora also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the convict, who was found guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The man, originally from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, was residing in a Pinjore village at the time of the crime. The case was registered based on the complaint of his wife and mother of the victims, who stated she had married the accused in 2007, a year after her first husband’s death.

The brutal crime took place on May 14, 2019, when the victims’ mother (the complainant) was away on an errand. According to the prosecution, the convict had attempted to molest his youngest stepdaughter, aged 16. When her two elder sisters, aged 22 and 18, confronted him, an altercation broke out. The convict then attacked both women with a knife, killing them on the spot. The 16-year-old girl saved herself by locking herself in a bathroom.

Upon returning home, the mother discovered her daughters’ bodies and raised the alarm. The convict fled the scene, but was later arrested by police. The knife used in the crime and his bloodstained clothes were recovered during investigation.

Public prosecutor Sukhwinder Kaur stated that the 16-year-old girl was a key eyewitness in the case, and her testimony proved the convict’s guilt. Furthermore, the blood samples from the recovered murder weapon and his clothes also matched. The convict was also facing charges under Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. But it could not be proved in the absence of the witness’s birth or school certificate, required to confirm her age.