70-yr-old man killed as cab hits tipper on Airport Road in Mohali

A 70-year-old man was killed after the cab he was travelling in rammed into a tipper truck parked on the roadside near Mohali City Centre in Aerocity on Sunday afternoon. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Mohali civil hospital and postmortem will be conducted after the arrival of family members. (HT Photo)

The deceased, Kanwar Singh, was a resident of Shivalik City, Kharar. According to police, Singh was on his way to Zirakpur in the cab when it collided with a truck that had halted on the roadside due to a punctured tyre.

The impact of the collision left Singh, who was seated in the front passenger seat, seriously injured. People present at the spot pulled him out of the vehicle and rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Initial inquiry suggested that the cab driver failed to control the vehicle in time and hit the tipper truck from behind. Police have taken both vehicles into custody and started an investigation.

ASI Sanjay confirmed the death and said further investigation was underway.

The victim’s family members are currently abroad. Police said Singh’s son and daughter-in-law lived in New Zealand, and he was staying alone in Mohali. Due to their absence, legal proceedings have not begun yet.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of Civil Hospital, Phase 6, and postmortem will be conducted after the arrival of family members.