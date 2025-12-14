716 honoured with degrees, medals at PU convocation

The chancellor of Panjab University and Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, on Saturday urged students to stay away from drugs and be mindful of their social media usage. Addressing students through a video message at Panjab University’s 73rd convocation, Radhakrishnan congratulated the graduating cohort and described the convocation as a shared milestone for parents, teachers and mentors and encouraged them to carry forward the university’s legacy by shaping innovation, entrepreneurship and social progress with a sense of purpose and responsibility. PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig felicitating UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria during the convocation on Saturday. (HT Photo)

As many as 716 degree and medal awardees were conferred degrees, medals and prizes at the ceremony.

Placing their achievements in a larger context, the chancellor reminded graduates that they were stepping into a world of rapid global change, where India is increasingly emerging as a creator of technology and ideas, adding that a degree marked the beginning of greater responsibilities, not the end goal.

Referring to the National Education Policy 2020 and the university’s Institutional Development Plan 2025, the chancellor said PU had published around 11,000 research papers in the past five years, contributing to the national goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. He also cited initiatives such as Digital India, Startup India and Make in India, urging students to focus on innovation rooted in Indian knowledge systems.

The chancellor, who usually presides over the convocation ceremony, was this year replaced by Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. Addressing the gathering, Kataria noted that nearly 75 per cent of the graduating students were women, calling it a strong reflection of women’s empowerment through education. He added that despite producing notable alumni ranging from former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to cricketer Kapil Dev, and achievers across diverse fields, the university still has significant potential to further strengthen its global standing. Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains, who is also a PU alumnus was present at the ceremony as well.

Profiles of some of the graduates:

Decorated DIG for service in Kashmir

Former BSF officer Hemant Kumar, 62, who joined the force in 1987, was awarded a PhD for his research on border management. Kumar, who served as DIG in Srinagar in 2019, during the period surrounding the abrogation of Article 370, began his academic journey at Panjab University later in life, completing his Master’s degree at the age of 52. A gold medallist during his MA (2014–16), Kumar received the Police Medal for Gallantry for his service in Kashmir. Speaking about his years at PU, he said studying alongside students in their early twenties while learning from professors across generations made his time on campus particularly enriching.

Mother of 2-yr-old fulfilling her father’s dream

Holding her two-year-old daughter Veda in her arms, Aarti Sharma received her PhD in Chemistry at the convocation. Sharma worked on the synthesis of antibiotics under the guidance of prof Renu Thapar. She said she continued visiting the campus and working on her thesis until just 10 days before her delivery. Sharma shared that earning a doctorate had been her father’s dream since she was in Class 6, and credited her husband and in-laws for becoming her support system during the course of her doctoral journey.

The son of a fruit seller gets his doctorate

Rajneesh Kumar, 47, an assistant librarian at Panjab University’s University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) since 2016, was awarded a PhD for his research on legal information literacy among National Law University students. The son of a fruit seller, Kumar said it was his friends who encouraged him to come to PU and pursue higher education. Calling service to the university his primary goal, Kumar said receiving his doctorate from the institution he has served for years was a moment of honour and fulfilment.