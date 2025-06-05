72 from Haryana’s Super-100 programme clear JEE advanced

As many as 72 out of 193 students enrolled in the Super-100 programme in Kurukshetra, run by the Haryana government in partnership with the NGO Vikalp, have qualified the JEE Advanced examination this year. The programme, aimed at supporting students from underprivileged backgrounds, recorded a success rate of 37%. The programme, aimed at supporting students from underprivileged backgrounds, recorded a success rate of 37%. (HT File)

Naveen Mishra, who heads the Kurukshetra centre, said the achievement reflects the transformative potential of the initiative. Sharing a particularly moving moment, he recalled how the father of Muskan, a student from Dinod village in Bhiwani, visited him to express gratitude. “He told me they own just one acre of land and have five daughters. Affording even a basic private school was a struggle,” Mishra said. Muskan, who secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 1,383 in the EWS (economically weaker section) category, is now hopeful of a seat in an IIT.

Another student, Sufta Parveen from Faridabad, earned AIR 1,630 in the EWS category. Speaking over the phone, she credited the programme’s rigorous schedule and dedicated teachers for her success. “We attended classes from 9 am to 7 pm, followed by self-study till midnight. I joined the programme after hearing about it from a friend and cracking the entrance test,” she said. “My father works in a private factory and my mother is a homemaker. This journey would not have been possible without the support of Naveen sir and his team,” she added.

Ravinder Jangra from Khatkar in Jind emerged as the programme’s top performer, securing AIR 212 in the OBC category and overall AIR 1,267. Coming from a farming family with limited resources, he said the programme changed the course of his life. “I had taken admission in Class 11 with Arts subjects. After qualifying for Super-100, I shifted to the non-medical stream. Without this opportunity, I would’ve had to continue with Arts and let go of my dream.”

The Super-100 programme was launched in 2018 by Naveen Mishra, a native of Madhubani in Bihar and an IIT Delhi alumnus. Despite twice reaching the UPSC interview stage, Mishra chose to dedicate himself to educational upliftment. Since its inception, six batches of students from the programme have appeared for JEE Advanced, with many achieving remarkable success against difficult odds.