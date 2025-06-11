75 year-old man’s death appears natural, viscera sent for analysis: Panchkula police

A day after a 75-year-old man’s decomposing body was found at his house in Sector 11, police on Tuesday said it appeared to be a case of natural death. The cops said that viscera samples of elderly man have been sent for chemical analysis to ascertain the exact cause of death. (HT File)

Officers shared that there were no injury marks on the body, and no signs of poisoning or scuffle. But viscera samples have been sent for chemical analysis to confirm the cause of death.

Police said the deceased, Arya Prakash, lived with his wife, and both were not in good mental health. His wife was reportedly unable to comprehend her husband’s death.

The elderly man’s body was discovered on a chair and appeared to have been there for three to four days. A known acquaintance entered the house on Monday morning and found the man dead. Police confirmed that the couple was childless and lived by themselves. They rarely left their home, as per neighbours.

A forensic team collected samples from the scene. Relatives in Karnal were informed and have since arrived to take custody of the body for last rites.