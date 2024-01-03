7.5-acre botanical garden in Bathinda soon

The Bathinda municipal corporation (MC) will set up a botanical garden on 7.5 acre of land near Rose Garden where the ‘zero-concrete’ project is expected to be opened within a year. It will showcase northwest India’s rare, threatened and endangered native plants such as ‘jand’, ‘guggal’, ‘khimp’ or ‘khip’, buffel grass and roheda. Special zones will be created as pollinator garden, aroma and moss parks. (AFP)

It will showcase northwest India’s rare, threatened and endangered native plants such as ‘jand’, ‘guggal’, ‘khimp’ or ‘khip’, buffel grass and roheda. Special zones will be created as pollinator garden, aroma and moss parks.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to Bathinda MC superintendent engineer Sandeep Gupta, the proposed botanical garden in the city will be the first in Punjab to be developed by a local body.

Authorities said civil work to develop the project will be allotted after the completion of the bidding exercise on January 15.

MC commissioner Rahul said on Tuesday that a detailed project report (DPR) by a panel of experts has earmarked space for native and exotic flora.

It will be a unique model for the conservation of ecosystems and biospheres where recreation will be a key component for nature lovers, he added.

“Besides a wide range of locally grown vegetation and exotic species, the botanical garden will be curated to make it a hub of recreational activities, and academic and environmental management. A water body will be developed, and a modern interpretation centre will be established to facilitate visitors. A cacti garden will have a wide range of exotic varieties,” said the MC commissioner.

A nocturnal zone will be created at the garden where visitors can a have glimpse of fireflies and other species.

Similarly, there is a proposal to develop a butterfly dome which will house a wide range of flowers in the natural sanctuary.

“The green initiative is aimed at a repository of plants from diverse habitats and to generate mass awareness about nature conservation. Besides offering a platform for research and practical education, the project will also provide training for urban forestry and sustainable gardening. A waterbody and pathways will be all round and there will be use of any concrete material. The upcoming garden will be fenced with bamboo trees to offer a distinct and natural aesthetic look,” added the commissioner.