75-year-old Ludhiana woman found dead in her house with hands, feet tied

A 75-year-old woman was found dead with her hands and feet tied in the densely populated Ahluwalia locality of Khanna on Wednesday, in the latest murder to rock Ludhiana district.

The victim, identified as Surinder Kaur, was set to leave for Canada in a few days to visit one of her two sons. Her younger son lives in Khanna.

According to the police, the murder came to light when the domestic help reached the house on Wednesday morning.

She was shocked to find the elderly woman tied up and dead, and the household articles in disarray.

She raised the alarm, following which area residents rushed to the house and informed the police.

Investigators said the victim lived alone as her husband had passed away and sons lived separately. She was last seen at a religious congregation in the locality on Tuesday night.

Prima facie it appeared that she was strangled to death. However, police have sent the body for post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause.

A dog squad and fingerprint experts examined the crime scene, and collected samples.

Superintendent of police (SP, Detective) Manpreet Singh said investigation was on to ascertain whether the murder was a fallout of a personal rivarly or robbery.

Police have recorded the statement of the victim’s son and are awaiting autopsy results to initiate legal proceedings.