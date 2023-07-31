Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: 76 cyclists pledge organ donation at cyclothon by ROTTO

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 31, 2023 12:28 AM IST

The cyclothon, organised with the purpose of raising awareness for organ donation, commenced at Kairon Block, PGIMER, and concluded at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh

As many as 76 cycling enthusiasts pledged for organ donation during a cyclothon organised by Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO), PGIMER, as part of the “Angdaan mahotsav” awareness campaign on Sunday.

Cycling enthusiasts participating in a cyclothon organised by Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, PGIMER, in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT Photo)

More than 200 cyclists participated in the event flagged off by PGIMER director Vivek Lal. The cyclothon, organised with the purpose of raising awareness for organ donation, commenced at Kairon Block, PGIMER, and concluded at Sukhna Lake.

ROTTO has put up awareness cum pledging stalls at Kairon Block and Sukhna Lake, thereby, enabling those interested to pledge for organ donation.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Lal said, We’re probably well aware that there is a huge gap between organ availability and requirement. Thus, by organising this cyclothon, we want to disperse a message of a healthier lifestyle. So, let us cycle more and drive less to keep ourselves and our organs healthy.”

Jaswinder Singh, DSP ( road safety) Chandigarh administration, Vipin Koushal, medical superintendent, PGIMER cum nodal officer, ROTTO, Kumar Abhay, financial advisor, PGIMER, GD Puri ex, dean academic PGIMER and others, including senior faculty members, resident doctors, nursing officers and technical staff were present on the occasion.

