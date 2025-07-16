785 medical facilities to be upgraded in Haryana: Minister

Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao on Tuesday said that 785 medical facilities—including Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), Sub-Health Centres, and Civil Hospitals— across the state are slated for upgradation. Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao on Tuesday said that 785 medical facilities—including Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), Sub-Health Centres, and Civil Hospitals— across the state are slated for upgradation. (Sant Arora/HT)

Addressing a news conference in Panchkula, the health minister said the department has received administrative approval for upgrading 534 facilities and that meetings with the public works department (PWD) are being held to expedite construction and renovation work.

Rao said that in 2014 Haryana had 41 First Referral Units (FRUs) which have now increased to 87. She said additional FRUs with specialist services are in the pipeline.

The health minister said that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to inaugurate several health infrastructure projects worth approximately ₹2,256 crore across all districts, and lay the foundation stones of additional projects totalling ₹594 crore in the coming month.

Rao said to bolster nursing education, six government nursing colleges are under construction. The Rewari college has already been inaugurated, while construction of the remaining five colleges is over 90% complete.

Responding to a question on sex ratio, the minister said the numbers have been steadily improving over the past 2–3 years due to strict enforcement. Reverse tracking of suspected illegal abortions is being carried out, and over-the-counter sales of MTP pills have been banned, contributing to a positive shift in the trend.