The Punjab government on Tuesday said that the state police force has 79 women officers who are performing various duties. 79 women police officers leading major ops against criminals: Punjab government

The state police spokesperson said that the women officers consist of four senior DGPs, one ADGP, two each IGs and DIGs, 18 on the ranks of SSPs, AIG and commandant, out of which three are heading the police in three districts, 23 SPs, one ASP and 28 DSPs.

The information issued in a press note adds that out of the 79, as many as five officers are heading the field positions, which mandates their supervision and participation in various operations, including the anti-gangster drive.

According to Faridkot SSP Pragya Jain, modern policing is defined by competence and coordination rather than gender. “I believe policing is about competence, courage and commitment. In operations, like the anti-gangster drive, women officers have demonstrated all three. Anti-gangster drives involving coordinated crackdowns show that modern policing is intelligence-driven and team-led,” she added.

Faridkot Range IG, Nilambari Jagdale, emphasised that the campaign is focused on dismantling criminal ecosystems at their roots. “With a firm resolve to eradicate gangsterism, drug trafficking and organised crime from the roots, the team have been carrying continuous targeted and stringent action across the state,” she added.