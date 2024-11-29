A local court in Hisar on Thursday pronounced eight men guilty in connection with the killing of a man at Roshan Khera village in the district eight years ago. 8 convicted in Hisar village murder case

Those found guilty are Sonu, Virender, Bedhak, Ajmer, Nitin, Karambir, Kulbir and Samunder. The additional district and sessions judge, Gagandeep Mittal, will pronounce the sentence on Friday.

A spokesman of Hisar police said that eight persons were booked at Narnaund police station on July 27, 2016, for allegedly killing Baljeet and injuring his family members.

“Deceased man’s brother Vazir had lodged a complaint against eight persons for barging into the house of his brother Baljeet and attacking him and his family members with sharp-edged weapons. Eight persons were booked for rioting, house trespass, murder and other offences. The accused were found guilty, and their sentence will be pronounced on Friday,” the spokesman added.