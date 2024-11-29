Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

8 convicted in Hisar village murder case

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 29, 2024 07:32 AM IST

Those found guilty are Sonu, Virender, Bedhak, Ajmer, Nitin, Karambir, Kulbir and Samunder. The additional district and sessions judge, Gagandeep Mittal, will pronounce the sentence on Friday.

A local court in Hisar on Thursday pronounced eight men guilty in connection with the killing of a man at Roshan Khera village in the district eight years ago.

8 convicted in Hisar village murder case
8 convicted in Hisar village murder case

Those found guilty are Sonu, Virender, Bedhak, Ajmer, Nitin, Karambir, Kulbir and Samunder. The additional district and sessions judge, Gagandeep Mittal, will pronounce the sentence on Friday.

A spokesman of Hisar police said that eight persons were booked at Narnaund police station on July 27, 2016, for allegedly killing Baljeet and injuring his family members.

“Deceased man’s brother Vazir had lodged a complaint against eight persons for barging into the house of his brother Baljeet and attacking him and his family members with sharp-edged weapons. Eight persons were booked for rioting, house trespass, murder and other offences. The accused were found guilty, and their sentence will be pronounced on Friday,” the spokesman added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On