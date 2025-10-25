8 cops suspended as three preachers attacked in Jammu’s Kathua

Eight policemen were suspended on Friday after a video showing three preachers of a particular faith being attacked inside a vehicle in presence of cops went viral. The assailants accused the Christian preachers of converting local residents’ faith. Two of the attackers have been arrested, police said. The preachers are said to have suffered minor injuries.

Kathua SSP Mohita Sharma said, “Preachers were attacked by a group of youth wielding sticks while they were traveling in a vehicle in Juthana area under Rajbagh police station of Kathua district. The viral video shows the presence of some policemen who failed to immediately stop the attackers.”

She said the main accused, Ravindra Singh Thela, and his associates, identified as Ravinder Singh, Rohit Sharma and Simranjeet Singh, have several prior criminal cases registered against them.

According to the SSP, Ravindra Singh Thela and Rohit Sharma were arrested. Efforts were being made to nab the remaining suspects, she said. In the video, the attackers led by Ravindra Singh Thela also hurled abuses and asked the preachers who gave them the authority to convert the gullible people.

Sections 126(2),115(2), 191(2), 324(4), 352 and 351(2) of the BNS and 4/25 of the Arms Act have been slapped.