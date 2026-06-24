8 days into first job, Sonepat youth loses life in Lucknow blaze

A 23-year-old man from Haryana’s Sonepat district was among the 15 victims who lost their lives in a devastating Lucknow blaze on Monday. The victim, Bhavishya Sharma of Mahipur village, had joined his new job at an animation and gaming institute in Lucknow a week ago. His cremation took place in his native village on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The victim, Bhavishya Sharma of Mahipur village, had joined his new job at an animation and gaming institute in Lucknow a week ago. His cremation took place in his native village on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in a three-storey commercial building housing a graphics animation centre, a pet shop, and a library in the Aliganj area of Lucknow on Monday.

According to family members, Bhavishya had recently completed a professional course in animation and graphics and had moved to Lucknow in pursuit of a promising career.

He was the only son. His father, Narendra Sharma, works as a private school teacher, and his mother is a tailor. Narendra said, “My son was my only asset. I have nothing left now.”

According to the family members, Bhavishya had left home on June 6 for Lucknow to join his new job. “He had big dreams and aspirations, but all those dreams have now been reduced to ashes,” his father said.

Appealing to the authorities, he said, “I request the government to ensure that such tragedies do not happen again in future. No parent should have to lose a child in such an incident.”

Haryana cooperation minister and Gohana MLA Arvind Sharma expressed grief over the loss. In a post on X, he said, “It is saddening to learn about the death of talented 23-year-old Bhavishya Sharma from Mahipur village of Gohana constituency in the fire incident in Lucknow. The young man had joined an animation and gaming institute just eight days ago. We stand with the family in this difficult time.”