8 held for securing bail using fake papers in Sangrur, say cops

The Sangrur police have arrested eight individuals involved in securing approximately 40 bails for accused persons across various courts in Patiala, Dhuri, Sangrur, Khanna, and Fatehgarh Sahib using fake documents. One individual remains at large, superintendent of police Dilpreet Singh said on Monday. Sangrur police have so far recovered 21 fake Aadhaar cards and computer accessories used for document printing from the accused, said SP Dilpreet Singh. (HT photo for representation)

The SP said that the police received a tip-off on June 24 regarding Rajveer Singh, Hardeep Singh, and Sukhwinder Singh alias Billa colluding with lawyers and munshis to secure bails for large sums of money using fake documents.

“Rajveer Singh and Hardeep Singh were arrested the same day under charges 318(4) (cheating), 338 (forgery), 336(3) (committing forgery), 340(2) (forgery of valuable security), 319(2) (cheating by personation), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Their interrogation revealed a larger network involved in facilitating bail using fake documents. The probe was expanded to include Baljit Singh alias Guri, Surjit Singh, Manjinder Singh, Gurdeep Singh alias Nambardar, Mohit Kumar, and Manpreet Singh alias Mani in the case,” the SP said.

Explaining the modus operandi, a police official privy to the probe said that Hardeep, Rajveer, Mohit, and Manpreet were responsible for creating fake documents for bail applications. “These documents were then shared with Surjit Singh and printed by Baljit Singh Guri,” the police official said, pleading anonymity.

“On June 26, Mohit, Manpreet, and Baljit were apprehended. A CPU, LCD, keyboard, mouse, colour printer, and a lamination machine were recovered from Baljit Singh’s possession, indicating the setup used for preparing fake documents,” the SP said.

“On the following day, on June 27, Surjit, who was already incarcerated in Central Jail, Ludhiana, in connection with another case and known for preparing fake Aadhaar and identity cards as surety documents, was arrested after being brought in on a production warrant. On the same day, Manjinder and Gurdeep, who were lodged in Sangrur district jail under a case were also arrested on production warrants,” the SP said.

The police added that during the ongoing interrogation, it was revealed that this group collectively secured approximately 40 bails from various courts in Sangrur, Dhuri, Khanna, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Patiala. “Sangrur police have so far recovered 21 fake Aadhaar cards and computer accessories used for document printing from the accused,” the SP added.