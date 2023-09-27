8 migrant labourers injured in Anantnag explosion; police rule out terror angle
Eight migrant labourers were injured in a blast in a cement settling machine in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, police said. Kashmir Zone Police in a post on X said that the explosion occurred in the cement mix settling vibration machine which was adjacent to a portable generator and oil can.
Kashmir Zone Police in a post on X said that the explosion occurred in the cement mix settling vibration machine which was adjacent to a portable generator and oil can. These were being carried with labourers in a load carrier at Larkipora, Anantnag, when the blast occured.
“Eight labourers received burn injuries who are being treated at a hospital,” the police said.
Locals said that the explosion, which occurred in the morning in the market, triggered panic in the area.
The police said that all the injured are stable. “No terrorist angle observed in the incident. Investigation has started,” the police said.
A police official of Anantnag said that most of the injured are from Bihar.