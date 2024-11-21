8 months after arrest, Bawa joins as PUDA CTP

Eight months after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested Punjab chief town planner Pankaj Bawa and booked Jarnail Singh Bajwa, director of Bajwa Developers Limited, Sunny Enclave, Kharar, on the charges of various irregularities in the residential and commercial projects under Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), Bawa has joined back as chief town planner, PUDA. A senior officer said that Bawa joined back following a legal process but was not given the previous charge and was kept in the town planning department only. (HT Photo)

Bawa was then later released on bail.

Bawa took the new charge on Monday following the order dated November 14 released by the department of housing and urban development administrative secretary Rahul Tiwari.

A senior officer said that Bawa joined back following a legal process but was not given the previous charge and was kept in the town planning department only.

The VB registered a case under sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 13(1)(a) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at vigilance bureau police station, flying squad-1, Mohali.

VB spokesperson had stated that during the investigation of a complaint, it was found that Bajwa Developers Limited got passed a residential and commercial project from the state government of about 179 acres of land in villages Sinhpur, Hasanpur and Jandpur in Mohali district but various irregularities were found in the probe.

VB further said during the probe it also came to light that mutation of the said land was registered in the name of GMADA even after the lapse of seven years and this area is still owned by Bajwa Developers and the land owners, who have given consent to the developer, which proves the connivance of the officials/employees of GMADA with the said developers.

Similarly, Bajwa Developers, in collusion with the officials/employees of the chief town planner, Punjab, got the land of various persons passed in the layout plan by imposing fake consents without their knowledge, VB added.

VB said Bajwa, in collusion with the then GMADA officials, during the years 2014 and 2015 has constructed about 78 commercial booths in the mega project of Sector 123, without getting the designs/maps passed, which has caused financial loss of crores of rupees to the government.