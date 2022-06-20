8 people in cable car stuck mid-air in HP’s Timber Heights resort; 3 rescued

Eight people are stuck mid-air in a cable car on the ropeway at Parwanoo’s Timber Trail resort on the Chandigarh-Shimla highway on Monday, police said.

“In total, there were 11 occupants who included seven males and four women, two women and one male member has been rescued,“ Superintendent of police Solan Virender Sharma said.

The incident took place at the Timber Trail Height and Terrace Resort located at a height of 5000 feet above sea level on the Shivalik hills, about 35km from Chandigarh. The resort is accessible only by the ropeway which connects Timber trail resort at the main Kalka Parwanoo highway.

Sharma said the management has sent another trolley and the occupants were transferred to another trolley with the help of a rope.

“Some of them are scared and unwilling to take the help of a rope, “ the police officer said.

Police said the cable car was mid-way when the trolley’s shaft developed a technical snag.

This is the second incident involving cable cars in the country in less than three months.

Three people died after two cable cars connecting the Trikut Hills in Jharkhand’s Deoghar collided in April due to a technical glitch. Of the three dead, two fell to their death during a botched helicopter rescue attempt.

The last major incident at the Timber Trail resort ropeway took place on October 13, 1992 when the haulage of the cable broke near the docking station and the cable car with 11 passengers slid backwards. The operator jumped off the car and died after hitting a rock.

The tourists were rescued by the Indian Air Force in a joint operation carried out by the 152-helicopter unit based at Sarsawa in Uttar Pradesh, 1 Para Commando unit at Nahan, Himachal Pradesh, and an engineers’ unit at Chandimandir.

The operation was helmed by then Group Capt Fali H Major, who later rose to become the IAF chief later in his career.

A para commando used a helicopter winch to land on top of the car. He opened the escape hatch on top of the car and lifted up the passengers, one at a time. Due to the failing light, only four passengers could be rescued on October 14, and the commando, Major Ivan Joseph Crasto, stayed the night in the car. The rest of the passengers were rescued the next day.