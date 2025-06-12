844 teachers promoted in Haryana

Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda said on Wednesday that the state government has promoted 844 teachers, including four to the position of principal, in what is a step to further improve the standard of education in government schools. The minister said that the promotions to the rank of block education officers (BEOs) and district education officers (DEOs) will also be done soon and that teacher transfers will be started shortly. (HT File)

The minister said that the promotions to the rank of block education officers (BEOs) and district education officers (DEOs) will also be done soon and that teacher transfers will be started shortly.

Dhanda said that 35 chemistry teachers and 18 trained graduate teachers (TGTs) have been promoted as post graduate teachers (PGTs), while one PGT each of Sanskrit and English, and two of Hindi have been promoted to the post of principal.

Similarly, four commerce teachers, 207 English teachers, one of Geography, History (203), Political Science (137), Sociology (13), Sanskrit (150), Home Science (37), Hindi (35) have been promoted from TGT to PGT, said the education minister.

Dhanda stated that the government has completed infrastructural development in every government school across the state, and other issues will also be resolved soon. He said that under the National Education Policy, new curricula are being developed to equip students to face challenges effectively.

He said that in different phases, a transfer drive for all categories of teachers will be started soon.

Dhanda said that a new Model Sanskriti School will be opened within every 10 km radius so that students can have access to improved education. The present state government envisions setting up e-libraries for students in government schools. In line with this vision, e-libraries will be established in 197 Government Model Sanskriti Schools and 250 PM SHRI schools, he said.