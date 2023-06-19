8.49 cr heist kingpin ‘Daku Haseena’, husband held. Thanks to a Frooti packet

The Punjab police on Saturday arrested a couple alleged to be the kingpins of the multi-crore Ludhiana robbery incident - all thanks to a Frooti packet worth ₹10.

Mandeep Kaur alias Mona and her husband Jaswinder Singh. (HT Photo)

The couple on their way to a pilgrimage site in Uttarakhand, uncovered their faces when offered the drink leading to their identification and arrest. "Daaku Haseena", whose real name is Mandeep Kaur, and her husband Jaswinder Singh were arrested at Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand's Chamoli.

Explaining how they nabbed the culprits, the police said that they received the information about the couple's travel plans, and realised that it would be difficult for them to identify the culprits among the massive crowd of devotees flocking to Uttarakhand. The officials then came up with a plan to distribute Frooti packets for free to the pilgrims heading to the hill station.

Soon, the couple approached the police for a free drink. "Daku Haseena" and her husband also uncovered their faces to take a sip of the juice and got caught.

A sum of ₹5.75 crore in cash was recovered from their possession, the police said.

The officials also added that the couple's accomplice Gaurav alias Gulshan was arrested from Gidderbaha. The police have arrested 9 out of the 12 people accused in the case.

In a tweet, DGP Yadav said, “Proud of @Ludhiana_Police & Counter Intelligence unit to solve the CMS Cash Robbery Case after arresting fugitive Mandeep Kaur @ Mona & her Husband Jaswinder Singh from #Uttarakhand. Kingpin of #LudhianaCashVanRobbery arrested in less than 100 hrs.”

The robbers escaped with ₹8.49 crore from a cash management company’s office in New Rajguru Nagar in Punjab.