85-cr allocated for3-T MRI machines at IGMC, Tanda & Nerchowk: Himachal CM

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the state government has allocated ₹85 crore for the procurement of 3-Tesla MRI machines to be installed in Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, Tanda Medical College and Nerchowk Medical College. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

He said that the 3-Tesla MRI machine is a state-of-the-art diagnostic tool, particularly useful for cases requiring precision and in-depth analysis. “With the installation of these advanced MRI machines, diseases can be accurately diagnosed, facilitating better treatment for patients,” he added.

The CM said that to ensure improved treatment facilities within government health institutions, the state government would invest ₹1,500 crore in the coming times to equip healthcare facilities with modern equipment. Currently, inadequate healthcare services in the state force 9.5 lakh residents to seek treatment outside Himachal Pradesh, leading to a GDP loss of ₹1,350 crore.

He further stated that the government was prioritising the installation of advanced medical equipment at all levels, including medical colleges. Community Health Centers (CHCs) would be equipped with semi-automatic laboratories, ultrasound machines and ICU facilities. Additionally, all civil and zonal hospitals would soon have fully-automatic auto-analyzers, digital X-rays, ultrasound machines and modular operation theatres, he said, adding that the health department has already initiated this work, as the establishment of in-house labs would ensure better treatment for patients and provide accurate diagnostic support to doctors.

The CM said that the previous BJP government completely neglected the healthcare services, which led to the deterioration of the health system, turning government healthcare institutions into referral hospitals. He said that the past policies caused people to waste their hard-earned money and valuable time. In contrast, the Congress government was working with commitment to deliver better healthcare services, and people will soon witness positive outcomes.

Two Megawatt solar power plant installed in Kaza: Sukhu

CM Sukhu on Sunday said that a two-megawatt solar power plant has been installed to ensure and improve the power supply in the tribal region of Kaza.

He appreciated the efforts of the officers and employees of the power department, who worked diligently to complete this project. Sukhu said that within a few months, the plant would be fully operational with the addition of a 1 MWh battery storage system.

The CM stated that the state government was focusing on maximising the use of solar energy to make Himachal Pradesh a ‘Green State’. To support this, EV charging stations were being set up in various areas based on demand. “The government has also approved the installation of 18 Megawatt ground-mounted and rooftop solar plants on vacant land near Electricity Board offices. Apart from this, the state government was also working to install rooftop solar systems on 50,000 houses across the state by 2026-27. As of now, 4,444 applications have been received for this scheme,” he said.