8-car pile-up on Haryana highway due to fog, injuries reported

At least eight vehicles collided on NH-44 (Panchkula-Roorkee) in Yamunanagar, Haryana, due to dense fog on Sunday morning, police said. "No injuries or fatalities were reported," an official aware of the incident stated.

According to the news agency ANI, the number of vehicles could be more but police only saw seven to eight vehicles.

The station house officer from Yamunanagar Sadar police station said that they received information about the collision and several teams rushed to the spot.

"Four commuters received minor injuries and were discharged from government hospitals. There are a couple of more who were taken to private health centres and we are trying to know their condition," he said.

On Sunday, the North Haryana region experienced the season's first fog, which reduced visibility significantly. Police have also advised people to drive slowly because fog levels are rising.

Earlier this month, in order to prevent accidents during the winter fog, the Yamuna expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) in Uttar Pradesh's Noida decided to reduce the speed limit from 100kmph to 80kmph for light vehicles and from 80kmph to 60kmph for heavy vehicles. The reduced speed limit came into effect on December 15 and will remain until February 15, 2023.

