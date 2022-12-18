Mohali: Ex-colleague booked for stalking, sexually harassing woman

Mataur police on Friday booked a 35-year-old woman’s ex-colleague for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing her.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Kumar of Phase 5, Mohali. He used to work as a system engineer at a private firm with the victim, who is a native of Himachal Pradesh.

The woman stated in her police complaint that she was working from home on July 29, 2022, when her office laptop developed a snag. She informed the IT department and the accused called and asked for her address to fix the laptop.

“When Dinesh reached my house, he forcibly held my arm. Even after I reported the incident to my company head, he kept stalking and texting me. He was eventually fired from the job,” the victim said.

She alleged that on December 7, while she was waiting for an auto, the accused grabbed her hand and threatened to attack her with acid. “He called my fiancé and lied to him about developing a physical relationship with me. He even threatened that he will not let me get married,” the victim alleged.

A case has been registered under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mataur police station.