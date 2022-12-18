Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Ex-colleague booked for stalking, sexually harassing woman

Mohali: Ex-colleague booked for stalking, sexually harassing woman

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 18, 2022 05:24 AM IST

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Kumar of Phase 5, Mohali; he used to work as a system engineer at a private firm with the victim, who is a native of Himachal Pradesh

The accused, who worked in the IT department, had gone to the woman’s house to fix her office laptop and forcibly held her hand. Later, he even threatened to attack her with acid. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The accused, who worked in the IT department, had gone to the woman’s house to fix her office laptop and forcibly held her hand. Later, he even threatened to attack her with acid. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Mataur police on Friday booked a 35-year-old woman’s ex-colleague for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing her.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Kumar of Phase 5, Mohali. He used to work as a system engineer at a private firm with the victim, who is a native of Himachal Pradesh.

The woman stated in her police complaint that she was working from home on July 29, 2022, when her office laptop developed a snag. She informed the IT department and the accused called and asked for her address to fix the laptop.

“When Dinesh reached my house, he forcibly held my arm. Even after I reported the incident to my company head, he kept stalking and texting me. He was eventually fired from the job,” the victim said.

She alleged that on December 7, while she was waiting for an auto, the accused grabbed her hand and threatened to attack her with acid. “He called my fiancé and lied to him about developing a physical relationship with me. He even threatened that he will not let me get married,” the victim alleged.

A case has been registered under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mataur police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out