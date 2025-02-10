Menu Explore
8th Amateur Golfers Society Golf Tournament: Col Sharma emerges as champion

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 10, 2025 08:34 AM IST

Colonel Tika Bedi secured the second spot with a score of 78, while BrigadierGJ Singh settled for the third position with a score of 81

Colonel GC Sharma (retd) emerged as the winner in the handicap 0-9 category at the 8th Amateur Golfers Society Golf Tournament held at the Panchkula Golf Club (PGC) on Sunday.

Winners of different handicap categories and other sub-competitions with their trophies at the 8th Amateur Golfers Society Golf Tournament at Panchkula Golf Club on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Displaying his exceptional skills on the lush green golf course of PGC, Sharma clinched the top spot with an impressive score of 72 in this tournament. In the same category, Colonel Tika Bedi secured the second spot with a score of 78, while BrigadierGJ Singh settled for the third position with a score of 81.

Vineet Garg, additional chief secretary of education, Haryana government, was the chief guest.

Meanwhile, Babita Mahajan emerged victorious with a score of 87 in the women’s category. In the handicap 10-15 category, Prashant Modgil clinched the first position with a score of 75, while Rajinder Meena with 81 and GS Hira with 82 secured the second and third positions, respectively.

In the handicap 16 and above category, CP Kaushal emerged victorious with an impressive score of 80, while RK Talwar finished as the first runner-up with a score of 81. Kulbir Bakshi attained the third place, scoring 82.

Rajinder Meena won the “nearest to the pin” event. Amrinder Singh took the “longest drive” title with an impressive 318-yard drive, while colonel Hardeep Judge claimed victory in “straightest drive” with a perfect 11-yard hit.

