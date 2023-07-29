Ludhiana: Missing 8-year-old boy traced to Bihar

An 8-year-old boy, who reportedly went missing on July 27, was on Saturday traced to Bihar, police said.

The Sahnewal police station said that the missing boy was recovered from Samastipur district of Bihar. They said that the young boy managed to board a train and travelled all the way to Bihar on his own.

Inspector Inderjeet Singh, SHO of Sahnewal police station, said that a complaint was lodged by Shiv Dayal Sahni of Dandhari Kalan when his 8-year-old son did not return home from school on July 27.

The complainant alleged that the boy was kidnapped, and the parents submitted a CCTV footage showing two unidentified men accompanied by a minor boy riding a motorcycle and claimed the boy in the video to be his son.

The police traced the men seen in the CCTV footage and recovered the boy. Later, the police found that the recovered boy was someone else, who was taking a ride on a bike with his relatives. The parents later contradicted themselves when the boy was presented to them for identification.

Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the Sahnewal police station discovered that the boy did not attend school on the day of his disappearance. Further investigation revealed that the boy had boarded a train to Bihar, leading to his recovery from Samastipur. The identification of the child was confirmed through a video call by the boy’s parents, and he was subsequently handed over to his grandparents residing in Bihar.

The police have initiated a fresh investigation to unearth the truth surrounding the case.

