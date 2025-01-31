9 killed, 11 injured in van-truck collision in Punjab’s Ferozepur 

Nine people were killed and 11 injured when their pick-up van and a Canter truck collided in Ferozepur on Friday morning. The driver of the truck was among the 11 people injured in the accident in Ferozepur on Friday morning. (HT Photo)

Police said the pick-up van was ferrying labourers from Guru Har Sahai, a sub division in Ferozepur district, to Jalalabad in neighbouring Fazilka district when the accident took place at 8.40am.

The collision took place near Mohan Ke Uttar village.

“Nine people have died. The Canter driver is among the injured,” said Saumya Mishra, the senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, who rushed to the accident spot.

“Ten of the injured were referred to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, and one was admitted at Jalalabad civil hospital,” said Deepshikha Sharma, the deputy commissioner of Ferozepur.

She said that the district administration would bear the cost of treatment of all injured.

Satnam Singh, deputy superintendent of police, Guru Harsahai, said that as soon as the matter was reported, teams from the Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF) reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation.