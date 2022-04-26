9 more mobiles recovered from Ludhiana central jail

Two mobile phones were recovered from two inmates of the Ludhiana central jail while at least seven other phones were found abandoned on the premises, during a special checking on Saturday night.

Assistant jail superintendent Kashmiri Lal stated that two of the phones were recovered from the possession of inmates Vikramjit Singh and Gurwinder Singh while seven phones were found abandoned on jail premises.

A case under Sections 42, 45 and 52 A (1) of the Prisons Act has been registered at Division Number 7 police station.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Hardial Singh, the investigating officer, said police will bring the accused on production warrant to know how they managed to sneak mobile phones into the prison.