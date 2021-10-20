90% patients survive when breast cancer is detected at an early stage: Experts

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mohandai Oswal Cancer Hospital organised an event on Tuesday where survivors of the disease participated. They shared their experience starting from the day when they were diagnosed till their treatment.

Deputy director, District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises, Minakshi Sharma, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Dr Nishant Batta, consultant, surgical oncologist, said that the number of breast cancer cases have been rising at an alarming rate across the globe and is one of the most common forms of cancer among women. He said that early and adequate diagnosis can lead to effective treatment. He added that annual mammography screening for women above 40 years of age is recommended and is currently the best available method to detect breast cancer.

Further, he stated that about 90% patients survive when breast cancer is detected at the early stage. Thus, it is important for women to do a self examination regularly and consult a doctor if changes are noticed. The participants were also apprised of some common symptoms including painless lump in the breast or armpit, change in breast shape, dimpling in the breast skin, abnormal nipple discharge and nipple retraction or ulceration.

Sharma appreciated the doctors and staff for hosting the informative session.