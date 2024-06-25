 900kg poppy husk recovered from Ludhiana house in Latala village, 1 held - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

900kg poppy husk recovered from Ludhiana house in Latala village, 1 held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 25, 2024 10:58 PM IST

While Avtar Singh alias Resham of Jand Road in Latala has been arrested, his aide Baljit Singh alias Meeta of Sandhor village in Malerkotla is yet to be nabbed

The Ludhiana rural police arrested a man on drug peddling charges after recovering 900 kg poppy husk stored in his house. An aide of the accused is yet to be arrested.

The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

While Avtar Singh alias Resham of Jand Road in Latala has been arrested, his aide Baljit Singh alias Meeta of Sandhor village in Malerkotla is yet to be nabbed.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains said that Jodhan station-house officer (SHO) inspector Heera Singh received information that Avtar had stored narcotics in his house. The police raided the accused’s house and found the contraband stored in 45 bags.

The SSP added that during questioning, the accused told police he procured the poppy husk with the help of Baljit Singh, who was then nominated in the case.

A case under sections 15, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused. The accused is already facing trial in seven cases of drug and liquor smuggling.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 900kg poppy husk recovered from Ludhiana house in Latala village, 1 held
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On