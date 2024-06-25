900kg poppy husk recovered from Ludhiana house in Latala village, 1 held

The Ludhiana rural police arrested a man on drug peddling charges after recovering 900 kg poppy husk stored in his house. An aide of the accused is yet to be arrested. The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

While Avtar Singh alias Resham of Jand Road in Latala has been arrested, his aide Baljit Singh alias Meeta of Sandhor village in Malerkotla is yet to be nabbed.

Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains said that Jodhan station-house officer (SHO) inspector Heera Singh received information that Avtar had stored narcotics in his house. The police raided the accused’s house and found the contraband stored in 45 bags.

The SSP added that during questioning, the accused told police he procured the poppy husk with the help of Baljit Singh, who was then nominated in the case.

A case under sections 15, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused. The accused is already facing trial in seven cases of drug and liquor smuggling.