91k voters registered in 26 countries for exile Tibetan govt election

As many as 91,042 voters have been registered for the upcoming election of Sikyong (political leader) and the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, revealed the election commission of the Dharamshala-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). According to the schedule announced earlier, the voter’s registration began on October 8. (File)

Chief election commissioner Lobsang Yeshi said that this includes 56,749 registrations from India, Nepal, and Bhutan, and 34,293 registrations from overseas. Voters have been registered from 26 countries. The Exile Tibetan community will elect a new Sikyong and 18th Parliament in the upcoming general elections to be held in two phases on February 1 and April 26.

According to the schedule announced earlier, the voter’s registration began on October 8. While the preliminary election will be held on February 1, 2026, the final election will be held on April 26, 2026. The 2026 election will elect the sixth directly elected Sikyong (earlier Kalon Tripa) and the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

The Election Commission has also revoked the voting rights and candidacy of Sikyong candidate Tashi Topgyal for violations of the regulations stipulated in the Charter of Tibetans in Exile and the Election Commission’s electoral rules and regulations.

In 2021, the final election for Sikyong and members of the 17th Parliament-in-Exile conducted worldwide in 23 countries had garnered the highest voter turnout in the history of Exiled Tibetan democracy. As many as 63,991 Tibetans voted, out of the 83,080 registered voters, hitting a voter turnout of 77.02%.

The total strength of the Tibetan Parliament is fixed at 45 members. Its composition is: 10 members, including at least 2 women, each elected from the three provinces of Tibet; 2 members each from Nyingma, Kagyu, Sakya, Gelug and Bon religion; 2 members elected by Tibetan community in North and South America; 2 members elected by Tibetan community in Europe and Africa; 1 member elected by Tibetan community in Asia (excluding India, Nepal & Bhutan) and Australasia.

Meanwhile, Yeshi implored candidates to actively participate in media programmes designed to introduce candidates and to engage in other public platforms aimed at enhancing voter awareness.