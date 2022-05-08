924 police personnel reshuffled in Ludhiana

Days after the transfer of station house officers, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma reshuffled 924 police personnel on Friday night.

Most of the transferred personnel were constables or sub-inspectors who had been working at the same police station or police post for a long time. “While the reshuffle is being touted as the biggest in a decade, the transfer of at least 1,500 more cops is on the cards,” an officer privy to the matter, said on condition of anonymity.

“There were some complaints of police personnel being in cahoots with criminals involved in gambling, sand mining and other illegal activities. The commissioner transferred the cops to break the nexus,” he said.

The police chief said the cops had been transferred on administrative grounds. “It was necessary to shuffle the police personnel to overcome staff shortage at some station. Besides, if cops continue to work at the same station for a long time they may become close to the locals and criminals in the area,” Sharma said.