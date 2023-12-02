95 CTU diesel buses scrapped in Chandigarh, pave way for electric buses

In a move to phase out diesel buses that are more than 15 years old, the UT transport department has scrapped 95 buses part of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) fleet that will now be replaced by 100 electric buses. Under the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy, commercial vehicles over 15 years old and passenger vehicles over 20 years old must be mandatorily scrapped if they do not pass fitness and emission tests. The policy was rolled out to phase out pollution-causing vehicles with newer environment-friendly models. (HT)

The buses were scrapped at a vehicle-scrapping centre set up by a private firm, Select Technical Services, in Industrial Area, Phase 1, in April this year.

UT transport director Pradhuman Singh said the new electric buses will ply on city routes, while ordinary buses will be added to the new inter-state routes for which CTU had permits.

In line with the rules, more than 1,260 vehicles have been scrapped at the Industrial Area centre over the past seven months.

Among these, 1,045 were government vehicles, including two-wheelers, and the remaining 217 were private ones, said Gopal Krishan, owner of the vehicle scrapping centre.

“For dismantling a car, it needs two to three hours while to dismantle a bus, it needs nearly two days. Once the vehicle is scrapped, we issue a certificate of deposit (COD) and the vehicle is de-registered. The COD it is valid pan India. Also, if one wants to retain the number, they can do it via e-vaahan portal,” he added.

Krishan also provided insights into the valuation of scrap based on vehicle weight and condition. The scrap value is calculated considering the weight of the vehicle, with around 65% estimated to be steel. After removing 10% as wastage, the owner is paid for the remaining weight at the current rate of scrap.

A senior STA officer explained the benefits for policy beneficiaries, including concessions in motor vehicle tax on purchasing a new vehicle after submitting the COD issued by a registered vehicle-scrapping facility. Concessions of up to 25% for non-transport vehicles and up to 15% for transport vehicles will be granted for eight years and 15 years, respectively.

Why scrap your vehicle

Old registration number can be retained

Up to 5% discount on buying new vehicles from certain manufacturers

Owners can recover scrap value equivalent to 4% to 6% of the vehicle’s ex-showroom price

Concession in motor vehicle tax – up to 25% for non-transport vehicles and 15% for transport vehicles.