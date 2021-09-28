95 fresh Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 95 fresh Covid-19 infections on Tuesday.

Of the total, 67 cases were reported in Kashmir valley while Jammu division saw 28 infections.

The number of patients who were cured in Jammu and Kashmir was 188 with active positive cases reaching 1,420.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 609 followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 164 and 145 active cases respectively.

Officials said with 36 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 13 cases in Baramulla district. As many as 16 other districts had no or single-digit cases.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,23,378, prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.22%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,29,220 and the death-toll stands at 4,422.

Officials said that 45,713 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

Jammu district has the highest number of 1,144 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 839 deaths.