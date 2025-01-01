Menu Explore
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
95 L pilgrims visited Vaishno Devi shrine in 2024

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 02, 2025 05:58 AM IST

In 2023, a total of 95.22 lakh pilgrims had visited the cave shrine and in 2022, the yatra had recorded 91.25 lakh pilgrims

A total of 94.83 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine in the year 2024, the second highest number in a decade.

The pilgrimage had recorded 1.04 crore mark in 2012. (File)
The pilgrimage had recorded 1.04 crore mark in 2012. (File)

Chief executive officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Anshul Garg took to X to relay the information.

“94.83 lakh pilgrims pay obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in 2024, the second highest number in a decade. May Mata Rani continue to shower her blessings upon the Shrine Board as it resolves to keep striving for higher standards of pilgrim services in 2025. #JaiMataDi,” he wrote.

In 2023, a total of 95.22 lakh pilgrims had visited the cave shrine. In 2022, the yatra had recorded 91.25 lakh pilgrims.

The pilgrimage had recorded 1.04 crore mark in 2012.

