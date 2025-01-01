95 L pilgrims visited Vaishno Devi shrine in 2024

A total of 94.83 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine in the year 2024, the second highest number in a decade. The pilgrimage had recorded 1.04 crore mark in 2012. (File)

Chief executive officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Anshul Garg took to X to relay the information.

“94.83 lakh pilgrims pay obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in 2024, the second highest number in a decade. May Mata Rani continue to shower her blessings upon the Shrine Board as it resolves to keep striving for higher standards of pilgrim services in 2025. #JaiMataDi,” he wrote.

In 2023, a total of 95.22 lakh pilgrims had visited the cave shrine. In 2022, the yatra had recorded 91.25 lakh pilgrims.

The pilgrimage had recorded 1.04 crore mark in 2012.