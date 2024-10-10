96% Haryana MLAs crorepatis, 13% face criminal cases: ADR

In the newly elected 90-member Haryana assembly, 86 MLAs (96%) are crorepatis, while 12 (13%) have criminal cases against them, according to an analysis by poll rights body ADR. Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana to retain power and halt the Congress’ comeback attempt. (Representational photo)

An analysis of the affidavits of all 90 winning candidates by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Haryana Election Watch show a slight rise in the number of crorepati MLAs, from 93% in 2019 to 96% this time.

Of the 90 MLAs, 44% possess assets worth over ₹10 crore, while only 2.2% have assets below ₹20 lakh, the data showed.

The average assets per winning candidate stand at ₹24.97 crore, marking a handsome rise from ₹18.29 crore in 2019.

Party-wise, 96% BJP legislators, 95% Congress MLAs, and 100% of both INLD and Independent winners have declared assets exceeding ₹1 crore.

The Independent MLA from Hisar, Savitri Jindal, tops the list with assets totalling over ₹270 crore, followed by BJP’s Shakti Rani Sharma and Shruti Choudhry at ₹145 crore and ₹134 crore, respectively.

A total of 30 MLAs have been re-elected in 2024, whose average assets grew by 59% since 2019, from ₹9.08 crore to ₹14.46 crore now, marking significant financial gains over the past five years.

Six MLAs face serious criminal charges

Of the winning candidates, 12 have disclosed criminal records, including six facing serious charges with one accused of attempt to murder, the data showed.

In 2019, seven candidates had serious criminal cases against them.

Party-wise, 19% Congress MLAs, 6%BJP legislators, and 67% of Independent winners have declared criminal cases against their names.

The analysis also showed that 28 winning candidates have declared liabilities of ₹1 crore or more, with Congress’ Rajbir Fartia from Loharu topping the chart at ₹44 crore. Fartia also tops the list of highest income earners, declaring an earning of ₹10.75 crore in his income tax return for 2023-24.

68% winners are graduates

In terms of educational qualification, 68% winning candidates are graduates or hold higher degrees, while 29% have educational backgrounds ranging from Class 8 to 12, according to the report.

The new House has 14% women legislators, an increase from 10% in 2019, while 66% of the MLAs are aged between 51 and 80 years.

The poll results were announced on Tuesday. Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana to retain power and halt the Congress’ comeback attempt.

While the BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress, parties like the JJP and the AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats.