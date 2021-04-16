9th Guru’s 400th birth anniversary: SGPC in a fix over holding main event amid worsening Covid situation

Even as it has planned the main event to mark the 400th birth anniversary (parkash gurpurb) of ninth Sikh master Guru Tegh Bahadur in New Amritsar locality of the holy city, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is in a quandary over the worsening pandemic situation and restrictions being imposed by the government to prevent gatherings.

SGPC president Jagir Kaur said the function will be held from April 29 to May 1. “The devotees want this centenary to be celebrated with the same spirit as other centenaries. We even apprehend that the government may impose a ban on the function. Therefore, we are hesitating from appealing to the sangat to attend the event in a large number,” she said while interacting with mediapersons.

“Also, we got a letter from the administration saying New Amritsar locality has been declared a containment zone where no gathering can be organised. The government should make it clear whether we cannot organise the function or not. We will ensure a small gathering on the occasion,” she added.

About her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing on April 8 on the 400th birth anniversary, Jagir Kaur said, “I suggested that the Union government should establish a ‘vishv shanti kendra’ (world peace centre) on the lines of the United Nations Organisation (UNO) after Guru Tegh Bahadur.”

It was also suggested that a chapter on the life of the ninth guru be included in the curricula of all state school boards in India, especially in the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) books, she added.

“I said a SGPC representative be permanently included in the scrutiny committee so that clear and true knowledge of Sikh philosophy and history may be imparted to the students. We also urged the PM that the Gurbani (holy writings) of the ninth guru be translated in all Indian language as well as major international languages and it be made available in world-class libraries and universities,” she said.

Besides, the central government was asked to issue a coin, envelope, and postage stamp on the occasion, Jagir Kaur said.