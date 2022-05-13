9th Sub-Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship: Ludhiana lads trump Amritsar
At the two-day 9th Sub-Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship, which commenced on Friday, held by Punjab Baseball Association at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill; Ludhiana boys’ team registered a dominant 11-1 win over Amritsar.
In boys’ category, a total of 12 teams—Moga, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Ropar, Amritsar, Sangrur, Mansa, Mohali, Patiala, Barnala, Fazilka and Malerkotla— participated.
Ludhiana beat Sangrur 7-3 in the first semi-final match and in the second semi-final match, Amritsar beat Patiala 6-4.
Patiala bagged the third position by outwitting Sangrur.
Meanwhile, girls’ matches will be played on the concluding day of the tournament.
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Cartoon City
The voluptuous fecundity of Mario Miranda, bristling with overcrowded trains, eateries, wedding pandals and street corners, featuring the flotsam and jetsam of familiar characters like the buxom Miss Nimbu Pani and Miss Fonseca and the odd, sly, street stray, each an essential part of the jigsaw that made up the throbbing city, especially its Southern -most tip; Laxman's browbeaten but stoic Common Man, (perhaps Mumbai's original man from Matunga?)
Passenger Services Committee inspects Ludhiana railway station
The Passenger Services Committee, led by chairperson Ramesh Chandra Ratan, on Friday visited the Ludhiana railway station to inspect the facilities for rail passengers here. The committee pointed out the dirty toilets and also took note of violations by the books' shops inside the station. After the news of the committee's scheduled arrival on Friday reached the officials here, a cleanliness drive was initiated at the station for the past two days.
In Prayagraj district, Agni Suraksha Mitra to help fire dept in 23 blocks
After fire audits, the fire department will now form fire safety friends or 'agni suraksha mitra' in 23 development blocks of the district. WhatsApp groups of 100 fire safety friends will be formed in each block. Chief fire officer Dr RK Pandey said fire stations in rural areas take immediate action in case of emergency. Hundred fire safety friends will be added in WhatsApp groups in 23 blocks of the district.
UP consumer body for power tariff reduction
UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad on Friday demanded the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission to reduce current power tariff by 7% every year for the next five years or lower the same by 35% in one financial year to adjust an amount of ₹22,045 crore that the UP Power Corporation Ltd overcharged from consumers in over more than a decade.
Ludhiana DC urges parents to get kids above 12 years vaccinated
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Friday urged school principals, teachers and parents to encourage their children to get vaccinated at the earliest to weed out Covid-19. Malik said vaccination helps in fighting the Covid, even if one gets infected. Malik said to cover maximum children above 12 years of age, special vaccination camps are being organised in schools. Children can visit any other camp too if they want to get vaccinated, she added.
