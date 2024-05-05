A haven for bibliophiles: Remote Kashmir hamlet a hit among book buffs

Barely two kilometers away from Asia’s second largest freshwater lake Wular, a remote village in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district has been turned into a book village, something unique in the Himalayan valley. Almost 60 to 70 percent population in the village is associated with agriculture and horticulture and the literacy rate in the past two decades has gone up (HT Photo)

The village, which mostly comprises a tribal population, especially Gujjars, doesn’t have any single library block but the books have been distributed and placed in over 15 different villagers’ homes where not only local readers but visiting tourists from different parts of the country read books— some on the banks of Arin Nallah, who’s gushing waters provide a serene atmosphere for book reading away from the hustle and bustle of the busy life of cities and towns.

A local tribal youth, Siraj Udin Khan, who is associated with Pune-based NGO Sarhad, has started the initiative, and is bearing fruit as the NGO started a culture of book reading in the village.

‘Aims is to convert village houses into mini-libraries’

“This time we have around 5,000 books on various subjects. In coming years, the aim is to convert most village houses into mini-libraries,” he said, adding, “Initially nobody was ready to provide space for books in their homes. It took us months of persuasion and finally, the libraries were established in 2022. We have even established a big library in the local school also and kept books related to competitive examinations there. Slowly the youths have started developing the habit of book reading.”

Siraj, who is pursuing a doctorate in history and has spent most of his life outside Kashmir in Maharashtra and other states, said, ”Ours is the most backward village, these books have brought our place on the map of J&K and also India as dozens of tourists especially those from Maharashtra visited the village. I hope the day will come when the book village will be one of the most visited places for tourists,” said Siraj, while showing books related to various subjects.

Different genres have been put on display in different houses with pointers outside each house of the books inside. History, and Kashmir literature, including folk and fiction, are on display while children and youth-related books will be added in the coming months. From biographies of famous world leaders to Rajtarangini which is related to the ancient history of Kashmir these libraries have books and novels related to almost every subject in English, Urdu, Hindi, and Kashmiri.

NGO founder president Sanjay Nihar said the project has been on his mind for years. “We had plans to establish it in Matrigam Pulwama, the native village of famous Kashmiri poet Mehjoor. Unfortunately, it didn’t work and finally, we decided to set up this in Aragam this resting place of famous Sufi poet Lal sahib Aragami and is located close to Wular with beautiful meadows in its backyard,” he said, adding in a couple of years, they aim to create a book bank comprising five lakh books in the village. “These books will become assets of people and the village. We want our future generations should get empowered through the knowledge which will spread through the books kept here,” Nihar added.

Within months of its establishment, the village is already famous across Kashmir. “Earlier we were known for a famous poet and now for the books. The day will come when tourists will flock to this place and these books will become a reason for employment generation,” said Shabir Ahmad, a local villager.

“Even our village could become a stopover for tourists visiting Gurez and Wular Lake,” he added.

Siraj, who is working on the ground along with other locals, said they faced many impediments in the establishment of Book Village but now villagers and officers have realised its importance. “We are planning to establish homestays here so that visitors can stay here and locals will earn some money,” he added.

The modest village was never as peaceful as it is today. Earlier it was the hub of militant activities as dozens of locals joined militant ranks in the initial days of militancy. They (militants) either got killed in encounters or surrendered, For the last 15 years the village has been peaceful.

“This time our village is the most peaceful area with not a single active militant. The neighbouring villages are also militancy-free,” said Jalaludin, who has also dedicated one room of his two-storey house for a library.

Even young students are showing an inclination toward these libraries. “I have already given dozens of books to young students who return them after reading. Slowly, the habit of book reading is developing not only in the village but in neighbouring areas,” said Anees, a Class 11 student who has dedicated himself to the upkeep of books in his two-storey modest house.

“I cherish the day when every house of my village will have a library,” Adil Shafi, another villager who has also provided room for the library.

Nahar said he has been planning to hold a world book festival in the village and at the Wular Lake in the future. “We want to host the world-renowned writers in this place so that it gets a unique identity,” he said, adding that local villagers are cooperating and time isn’t far away when everybody will boost about the village.